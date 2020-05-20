Given the uncertain and unforeseen circumstances ending the school year, extracurricular, club, band and spring sports seasons in the Stockton R-I School District, members of the Stockton Park Board dipped into their own pockets to bring a little upbeat cheer and visibility to the current Stockton High School graduating class in the form of a congratulatory banner put on public display this past week.
Currently located in Brian’s Park, just Southeast of the Stockton square on Mo. 32, is a means of public support and recognition for Stockton’s graduating class of 2020.
Park board members are encouraging all graduating seniors to bring a permanent marker and sign the banner with their names and/or a message for their fellow classmates, teammates, teachers, school staff or the community as a whole.
The banner will remain on display and available for signatures through the coming Memorial Day holiday weekend.
No public funds were used in the acquisition of the banner or related materials and the park board wishes to convey a message of congratulatory spirit, appreciation and support for graduating seniors who had their final year of high school disrupted by the current COVID-19 situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.