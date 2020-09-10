Natalie Rojas Fast is right at home with her passion at the Stockton Lake Escape Spa, which officially opened for business in early June.
Rojas Fast is an esthetician with a large itinerary of knowledge and experience in her hat. Her passions are massages and facials, specifically, because she is “all about self-care,” she said.
“Whether that’s restoring your skin to where you want it to be if there’s any acne scarring, anything that bothers somebody and they want to feel better about it, that’s what I love to do,” Rojas Fast said. “And massage — I’ve had high stress jobs before, so just giving somebody the ability to restore, renew and then just leave here feeling better, that’s my ultimate goal.”
Her relaxation massage techniques include Swedish, hot stone, with reflexology and aromatherapy in addition, as well as some acupressure, she said.
For facials, Rojas Fast can do dermaplaning, microneedling, microdermabrasion, peels, enzymes and “anything that is in the epidermis,” she said.
Additionally, Rojas Fast can do body treatments, such as cellulite massages. She has a detox mud, “a very great exfoliating scrub,” and moisturizing skin therapy.
Rojas Fast said she can wax the entire body, as well.
“I can tint eyebrows and I can tint eyelashes,” she added.
Rojas Fast’s schooling in esthetics began in November of 2018, when she took a step away from her work as a social worker and began studying at Paul Mitchell The School in Springfield; upon graduation, she racked up 750 hours of training over the course of six months.
“The day I graduated, the owner and the two education leaders had me come into the office and they offered me a job,” Rojas Fast said.
Knowing she wanted more experience on the job before starting her own place, Rojas Fast began working as the owner’s assistant at Paul Mitchell The School, dabbling in financial aid and admissions until she passed testing with Missouri’s boards and then began teaching at Paul Mitchell under the esthetics leader.
Soon enough, however, she ended up moving back to her roots in Stockton — landing her own business located in the shop of Twisted Scissors, located on 618 West St, Stockton.
As it turns out, this location is familiar to Rojas Fast: she said she used to rent this house when it was a residential home, and she was in the house’s basement when the 2003 tornado struck.
Because of the tornado’s wreckage that day, Rojas Fast said she had post-traumatic stress disorder and had not stepped foot in the home until she decided on bringing up her business there again.
But now, going forward, Rojas Fast said she is excited to be a part of the community and to leave their appointments with their stress and anxieties off their shoulders, looking and feeling beautiful.
