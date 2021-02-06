Mrs. Hillsman’s preschool class at Stockton R-I learned about the letter P the week of Jan. 25. They had their own preschool pizza parlor, pretending to bake and slice pizza, take orders and serve one another. Students cut out paper pizzas and were able to use real menus. A big thank you to Simple Simon’s in Stockton for making it extra enjoyable with the donation of pizza boxes, cups and menus.
