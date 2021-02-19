The tales our trash tells
Archaeologists can learn much about ancient cultures from pottery shards and other remnants of the trash of former peoples.
Likewise, today’s trash reveals much about our 21st century culture, including the propensity of a percentage of our population to use their refuse to decorate our roadways and ditches. From that litter we can also deduce which businesses may be prospering in this era of pandemic shutdowns and economic depression.
From what I find on our regular walks within a mile in either direction from home, I can see business is booming for the manufacturers of those little “shooter” bottles of alcohol now available near the checkout counter of many stores. Filled with an ounce or so of various whiskeys, vodkas and other spirits, those little bottles well outnumber beer cans.
Though they are tiny, relatively clean and could easily be stuffed in a coat or shirt pocket until a suitable trash receptacle can be found, it seems they like to jump out car windows, rather than take a ride home. The number I pick up in a week’s time makes me wish they had a deposit value — like soda pop bottles used to. A nickel for each would buy my coffee at my Tuesday prayer breakfast.
I can also deduce Anheuser-Busch brewing company is doing well, based on the number of Busch cans we find. But, several other brands like Miller Lite are apt to leap out car windows, too, sometimes en masse. And, I don’t know who, but someone down our road is hooked on something called “Twisted Tea,” a brew not quite the same as the orange pekoe my grandma used to give me — but, apparently quite tasty.
Equally in evidence are drink cups and food boxes or wrappers from Dairy Queen, Sonic, McDonald’s and even Wendy’s (which cannot be found within 30 miles of Buffalo) — sure signs those fast food places are doing OK, too.
As a matter of fact, I think they might be doing well enough to ask customers to underwrite roadside cleanup costs. Of course, they would have to be joined by Wal-Mart, Woods, Cash Saver, Dollar General and any other business helping “paper” our landscape with those handy, little plastic bags.
I know this is a radical idea, asking trash generators to take some of the blame for roadside litter. I know it is highly unlikely anything can be done to abate the trash flow in our throwaway society. But, would not it be nice?
The simplest solution, of course, would be for individuals to take responsibility for their own trash, rather than gift the rest of us with their refuse.
But, that ain’t gonna happen, either, no more than I will ever stop saying “ain’t.”
Experience has shown us, like the poor folk Jesus spoke of, litter will always be with us.
And, I reckon I should be thankful. Picking it up offers me much-needed physical exercise, as well as something to gripe about. Seems we all need a little of that, too
