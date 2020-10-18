Some folks forced to work from home during this COVID-19 pandemic have discovered it is not all bad being shut in the house.
For those who can accomplish most of their tasks on a computer or telephone, it is pretty nice to be able to show up at the “office” in sweatpants, workout T’s and running shoes.
Granted, it can be a mite distracting if the kids are home, and Zoom staff meetings just are not quite the same as being in the same room (possibly a good or a bad thing).
But, overall, the adjustments are a fair trade for missing morning and evening traffic and travel time to work.
Being retired, though, and with no kids at home, I do not notice much difference in my work routine under COVID-19.
I have been working from home for several years as a freelance writer, and I confess I have become pretty used to setting my own routine — or having none at all. It is called “retirement,” which is not quite the same as doing nothing. It is a comfort, though, to have retirement income — even something so meager as a Social Security check — rather than face trying to keep a job or business going during this pandemic.
I know for the majority of the workforce, working at home is not an option. Even we writers cannot entirely hide at home. We have to go places and talk to people to have anything to write about. But, thanks to today’s computer technology, more folks than ever are able to work at home, and many may find it makes them even more productive than going into an office every day.
I, for one, have no desire to ever again punch a time clock on an office wall. This so-called “retirement” has ruined me.
But, I have discovered one unanticipated pitfall to working at home — I am way too close to the kitchen and all the comforts it provides. I do not need a break to get coffee, last night’s apple pie is still on the counter, chocolate chip cookies are just as handy, lunchtime does not have to wait for the noon whistle — or even come only once a day.
And writing takes more energy than you might imagine. Frequent fortification is often required to restore waning literary inspiration. Or, as a sailor might put it, “Any port in a storm,” and for me that port is too few steps from my desk.
To exacerbate the temptations, under COVID-19, many public eating places have been closed, and even if open far less attractive with the threat of contracting the virus. On rare occasions these past few months we have ordered takeout just to get something we cannot do as well at home — like Dairy Queen’s onion rings, for example. But, as a rule, we are cooking every day.
So, as the pandemic has evolved, every day I’m planning lunch and supper. I wake up thinking about what I need to thaw out for supper, how I might fix it and when to start it.
This is not really a new thing. Before finding a newspaper career, I cooked and managed in four different restaurants, from a steakhouse to a country club. I am quite comfortable in the kitchen, but to paraphrase a fellow I saw on a TV barbecue competition, “I’m not a chef nor a pit master; I’m just a guy who learned how to not burn everything.”
So, how is this a problem?
The trouble is I have tons of accumulated essays and stories I should be compiling and polishing for publications. I have new stories I want to write, files I need to organize and closets I need to purge. I am supposed to be a writer.
But, I am also a pretty decent meat and potatoes cook, and stewing an old rooster can be as intriguing as writing a farm feature — and the reward is much more immediate.
Not only do I like to cook, I like to eat what I cook, and I would be healthier if I did not.
Winter’s coming on, looks like we are going to be locked down by COVID-19 for the duration, and I will not be getting nearly as much exercise with no grass to mow or green beans to hoe.
You see where this is going.
Could be it has nothing at all to do with COVID-19 or retirement.
I have long been plagued by too few steps to the kitchen.
Reckon I always will be.
Jim Hamilton is a freelance writer and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex. Contact him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net. Copyright James E. Hamilton, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.