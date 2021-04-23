When I settled on a Bachelor of Arts degree at Southwest Missouri State College many years ago, I was told I needed to take a foreign language.
A foreign language? I speak Ozarks, I thought. Shouldn’t English count?
Of course I knew it would not, so I picked French because I had taken a half-year of it in high school.
The fact remained, though, how within our Ozarks dialects, many of us do not speak the same language. Oftentimes English is about as foreign a language can get.
As early as seventh grade my Ozarks lexicon bumped head-on with what my teacher considered proper English. Writing about river fishing I referred to a “crawdad” as just that, though we always pronounced it “craw-dead.” The teacher insisted it was “crayfish,” a textbook term I had heard, but always scoffed. Nobody I knew ever called those brown or green crustaceans “crayfish,” no more than they put the “o” in front of possum or the “rac” in front of coon.
I lost the argument, which simply cemented my conviction that too much education was killing our treasured Ozarks dialect — though I could not quite verbalize this in seventh grade. I was certain at this age my English usage was correct, and anything else was an example of misguided education.
In the household of my youth, we did not have a sofa or davenport in our front room (not living room), but a “duh-van.”
We kept our meat, eggs and milk cold in an electric “icebox,” not a “fridge,” refrigerator or Frigidaire.
We had dinner in the middle of the day and supper in the evening, and the “lunch” in lunch meat had nothing to do with the time of day we made our sandwiches.
When clearing pastures it was “shew-make” sprouts we cut, not “sumac,” and our poorer fields grew a lot of “sage grass,” rather than broom sedge. The most stubborn weeds in the lespedeza were ironweeds, pronounced “arn,” like the appliance used for “arning” the wrinkles out of our shirts and pants.
When driving into Springfield we first crossed the “Pum-de-tar” (Pomme de Terre) and “Sock” (Sac) rivers, well aware that the former was French for apple of the earth and the latter was properly pronounced “sock,” like on your feet, and not “sack,” as used to carry groceries. “Sauk” is supposedly an anglicized form of the French version, “Sac,” identifying an Algonquin Indian tribe.
I always thought it quaint how my Kentucky-bred grandmother called her aunts “aint,” when I knew the proper pronunciation was “ant,” like the insect pest. Nobody in our circle ever said “ont,” like they do up east.
I grew up using archaic words like “boughten,” as opposed to homemade, and despite my college degree, I still say “they’s” for “there is.”
Though most of us on this continent speak English, it clearly is not so simple.
In fact, our language today is not quite the same as that of our great-grandparents, and that of future generations will be different from ours. If you do not think the language is constantly changing, read a few verses of the King James Bible (1600s), a few pages of James Fenimore Cooper (1800s) and some poetry by LeRoi Jones (1900s). They are all written in English, but not entirely in language our generation understands.
Despite our contention we all speak English, our country has been settled also by German, Irish, Dutch, Spanish, French, Asian, Scandinavian, Italian and other language groups.
What we really have is a unique blend of languages we should simply call “American,” with dozens of regional and ethnic dialects, despite the homogenizing influence of mass media.
If you still doubt we don’t all speak the same English, try watching a British murder mystery on TV. Half the mystery is in figuring out what those Brits are saying.
It may be English I hear, but filtered through various British dialects, it is all Greek to me — almost as foreign as that I had learned while living in North Carolina.
Not their fault, though. Somebody stole half their stock of syllables.
For a more comprehensive and scholarly study of Ozarks dialects, I heartily recommend “Down in the Holler: A Gallery of Ozark Folk Speech,” written by Vance Randolph and George P. Wilson in 1953 and published by University of Oklahoma Press. It is widely available from booksellers.
Copyright 2021, James E. Hamilton; email jhamilton000@centurytel.net. Read more of his works in Ozarks RFD 2010-2015, available online or from the author.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.