The Ozarks are all about coming together as a community to support one another during challenging times.
COVID-19 has impacted everybody; however, there is one group who has continued fighting despite being on the frontlines of the pandemic virus … healthcare workers.
An American Hero Fund was setup in November by the Ozark Trails Council, in partnership with both Springfield hospitals, to collect donations from across the Ozarks.
Donations collected were used to purchase popcorn for area healthcare workers and donated this week. Both Cox Health and Mercy Hospital plan to share portions of the donations with their rural clinics who have been hit particularly hard in recent weeks.
Through the support of the community, the Ozark Trails Council was able to purchase nearly $8,500 worth of popcorn to be divided among both hospitals.
While bags of popcorn alone may not hold much meaning, the thought and appreciation that this delicious treat represents helps boost the spirits and provides a glimmer of hope for all our healthcare workers sacrificing their own health for the betterment of our community.
ABOUT OZARK TRAILS COUNCIL — BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA
The Ozark Trails Council services 31 counties and over 7,300 youth. The Ozark Trails Council provides the scouting program to young boys and girls starting in kindergarten all the way until 21 years of age. The four programs, each with their own aims and methods, include Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Venturing and Exploring. Camp Arrowhead, located in Marshfield, is one of four properties owned and operated by the Ozark Trails Council, and sees over 1,300 youth attend camp annually, learning skills through outdoor classrooms.
