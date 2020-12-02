The owners of an air conditioning and heating company based in Polk County are being charged with felonies after a reported theft of money from a credit card.
According to online court records, Willamae Ona Jones, 41, of Morrisville, and Demetreius Jones, 50, of Morrisville, are charged with stealing — $750 or more, class D felony, financial exploitation of an elder/disabled person, class E felony, and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device, class E felony, in Cedar County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said on Thursday, Oct. 8, a woman went to the Cedar County Sheriff's Office on behalf of the victim to report a theft of money.
The reporting person said the victim — who lives in Cedar County — had her refrigerator worked on in August of 2019 by Absolutely Affordable Air Conditioning and Heating Inc., which is based out of Morrisville and owned by Demetreius and Willamae Jones, according to the statement.
For the 2019 repair, the Jones charged the victim $1,160 on the victim’s credit card.
The statement said that later on, in May of 2020, the Joneses charged the victim $1,160 on her credit card from the same company, the statement said.
The woman who spoke for the victim said they have attempted to contact the business owners since May with no luck, the statement said.
The statement also said Willamae Jones has previously been charged with theft of over $20,000 in Texas in 2006 and was charged with forgery in Polk County in 2018.
According to online court documents, warrants have been issued for the Jones. If convicted, they face up to seven years in prison or by a fine up to $10,000 for the felony stealing charge, up to four years in prison or a fine of $10,000 for the financial exploitation charge, and up to four years in prison or by a fine up to $10,000 for the fraudulent use of a credit/debit device charge.
