Every year about late July or early August, I wade into the water for some fishing action.
Years ago, while heading for a family camping weekend at lake Pomme de Terre, as we passed over a small stream, my son Brad declared, "It looks good," meaning he saw water in the small stream.
After setting up camp, we headed back to the stream armed with our ultra-light fishing gear to give it a try. It was summertime in Missouri and the fishing is not always easy.
Here, the water temperature soars and even fish in farm ponds become lethargic. The hot sunshine makes hitting the large impoundments unpleasant as well as unproductive. However, we have found a way to beat the heat in the dog-days of August by wading and fishing in the small creeks dotting the area.
Naturally, the first step is getting permission to fish the small stream by the landowner. Years ago, that is how Brad and I began our adventure and the landowner was pleased we asked permission.
We started out using small jigs, and on the very first cast I hooked a nice size bluegill so it looked like we made the right decision.
Soon after, Brad hooked an 8-inch smallmouth bass that gave him a battle. As we moved upstream we hit a deep pool which produced six keeper perch and a two pound largemouth bass.
By the time we returned back to camp, we had enough fish for a cookout that night which made the whole family happy.
We first heard about wading and fishing these overlooked fishing spots from Bill Clark, a Springfield angler. Bill discovered small creek wade fishing one day while sending a creek for minnows.
His intention was to do some crappie fishing on Lake Stockton. Bill told us how he noticed some big perch while getting the minnows and decided to try fishing in some of the larger pools while there. He ended up catching bass and perch. "It was a good way to keep cool on a hot day," Bill said.
Since that day, Clark started driving some local gravel roads scouting for small streams which might hold fish and then checking with the landowner to get permission.
He explained, "I always got permission to fish although some of the people I asked told me they didn't think I would do any good. If I had a good day, I would give the landowner some of my catch, and I was always welcomed back.”
The easiest way to locate a good wade-fishing spot is to drive some of the blacktop and gravel roads in your area. Do not assume that streams with only a trickle of water are too small to provide good fishing. Creeks with little or no flow in late summer — when drought conditions prevail — can hold some pools just out of sight of road crossings.
Missouri has a wealth of potential wade-fishing spots from spring Ozark creeks to tree lined prairie streams. Many flowing through private land are available to anyone who is polite enough to knock on the landowners’ door and get permission.
It us a big adjustment for anglers who are used to speeding down a big lake in a bass boat with a 200-horsepower outboard motor and casting fishing lures big as their fist to try to entice a big bass.
Fishing in small streams requires the need to sneak up on the fish so it is best to fish upstream. Fishing upstream gives a more natural presentation as their food usually comes to small stream fish from there. Keep a low profile. Do not approach a good spot from a high bank. If there is no way to cast into a promising pool of water from far away, slip within casting distance.
The best fishing is early and late in the day; fish in small streams are most active at those times. You can spend the rest of the day in the shade – that is what the fish will be doing.
Lastly, do not hesitate to indulge the little kid in you. It is okay to set your fishing gear aside for a while and take a dip in one of the deep pools. Wade fishing is more about little pleasures than big fish.
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in sports as a participant and journalist. His column appears weekly.
