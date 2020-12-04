The November firearm portion of the 2020 deer season saw more than 175,000 deer harvested. This includes more than 95,000 antlered bucks which means taxidermists across the state will be busy for a while. Many of the successful hunters will be having their trophy buck mounted. Finding a good taxidermist is their next step.
Area taxidermists say the best way to find a good taxidermist to preserve hunting memories is to talk to someone who has had a trophy mounted in the past and was pleased with the results. There have been cases where a hunter was disappointed with the results after picking up their trophy.
"There are a lot of sad stories from hunters that couldn't recognize the mounts when they picked them up, so it is important that they pick a reliable taxidermist,” Earnest Davis, a hunter and angler from Sedalia, said.
Davis once took a large bass to be mounted, but the taxidermist somehow lost it. Davis agreed that a hunter who is looking for a taxidermist should look at work done by a reliable one.
Taxidermists I have talked with suggest hunters do as little as possible before they bring it to them to be mounted. Large animals like deer should be field dressed, but other animals and fish should not be gutted or cut. The hunter's kill should be cooled as fast as possible or frozen. If frozen, and care is taken to prevent freezer burn, most can be kept frozen for some time before being mounted.
One taxidermist who has been in business for more than 20 years is ready for the onslaught of hunters who have success in the field and want to keep memories of this trophy buck. Don Andrews, of Morrisville, started preserving animals and fish many years ago. He never had formal training in taxidermy, but is self-taught. Being a hunter and angler since he was young, he had a desire to work with wildlife.
"I went to SMSU (now Missouri State University) where I received a degree in industrial technical engineering,” Andrews said. “I worked in that field for nine years but hated it, so I quit and started doing something I’d always wanted to do."
Today the bulk of Andrews' work is with deer. With the bow season underway again and with the November firearm season over, he will be busy from now through the winter months. After seeing all the big buck racks in his shop, one wonders how he ever gets caught up.
Andrews has fulfilled a lot of orders through the years. He has had all kinds of fish and game brought to him, including a tiger rug and a host of North American game. Andrews said, “Taxidermy has changed from the time I started. The materials used have tripled in price while my prices have almost doubled.”
Taxidermy is a skill that includes anatomy, painting, tanning and sculpture. Andrews, like all taxidermists, keeps busy the entire year using his skills preserving animals.
Jerry Allen, a taxidermist from Independence for over 50 years, told me a downside of the business is that customers do not always pick up their trophies after they are finished.
The fall hunting seasons brings out decoys, calls, camouflage, tags and firearms. For those who are successful in bagging a trophy buck, a trip to a taxidermist might be in order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.