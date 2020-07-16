As I looked over a Cedar farm pond in the late afternoon sunlight, I saw dimpling rises near the bank. That was all I needed to see to know there were active bluegill in the pond. So out came the ultra-light fishing gear and the fun began.
In less than an hour, I had all the big bluegill I wanted to clean, along with two crappie. It proved once again farm ponds can save the day when nothing else is hitting in the July heat in the big impoundments.
Some of the best fishing and catching often happens when the heat is on. Many times in July and August, ponds have saved the day and it is amazing just how many fishing ponds are available in Missouri. Nearly every one of them hold fish – especially the fighting and tasty bluegill.
There are several things making pond fishing for bluegill attractive in the heat of summer, including the action these small fish give on ultra-light gear or even a fly rod. Many a child has caught their first fish in a farm pond where some fishing action is pretty dependable.
It really does not matter what time of day you fish for bluegill because they seem to always be ready for a treat. In fact, some of the best fishing for these little fighters can be in the heat of the day when insects are busy and the fish are waiting for one to get close enough for them to grab a bite.
I remember Jack Larson, Sedalia, had two ponds around an acre each in size. He kept the area around the ponds mowed so it could be easily fished by his grand kids.
"I get a kick out of watching the kids catch bluegill in the ponds,” Larson said. “They always have some action and they learn a lot about fishing."
For years, I worked on trying to get the bluegill named the state fish. What better fish in the state gives so much to so many? Bluegill hit everything from flies to worms and are caught by kids as well as grandparents. They fight big for their size and are great table fare. Best of all, they are found statewide and furnish a lot of fun for everyone who goes after them.
From now through October, fishing for bluegill and other panfish is good with topwater lures as proven by Glen Harper, Bolivar.
Recently, Harper landed a five-pound bass plus 14 bluegill while using a popping bug on a Polk County pond.
"I saw fish hitting grasshoppers that had fallen in the water,” Harper said. “So, I put a yellow popper on my fly rod and the action started."
The weather in Missouri may get hot in July, but the fishing can get even hotter if you try topwater lures on a fly rod and a popping bug.
All the action will make you forget the sweltering weather, too.
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in sports as a participant and journalist. His column appears weekly.
