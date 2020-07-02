The 2020 Independence Day holiday is sure to be a flag waving good time throughout the tri-lakes region of Stockton, Pomme de Terre and Truman, with most communities having some type of celebration.
Summer is here and all of the recreational facilities are within reach of virtually everyone with easy access to water on the three lakes. Thousands of people prove this each year as they make water sports the area’s most popular outdoor pastime.
Jack Walker, Sedalia, was visiting friends in Nevada when they all decided to go fishing at Stockton Lake.
"I never expected to see so many campers and boaters as we saw last weekend,” Walker said. “I guess they had been staying at home because of the virus and were more than ready to hit the water."
Jim McGuire, at Crabtree Cove Campground, agreed, saying, “Our campgrounds have been busier this year than in any of the past four years. We are booked up for the next month, it’s unreal how busy we are. The boat ramp has had a steady line of boaters and anglers waiting to launch their boats. Even during the weekdays, we have been booked solid. We are usually filled up on weekends with openings during the week, but not so much this year.”
Camping — either you love it or hate it, depending on when, where and how. The “when” is still about the same for most campers, but the “where” and “how” has changed a lot over the years. In Missouri, the camping experience can mean many different things. You can go canoe camping, hiking, backpacking, boating, bird watching or a variety of other things to do while camping. Anywhere you want to travel in the state, there is a campground ready to accommodate your needs.
It was not too long ago all the sports and activities associated with water were limited for those who did not live on the coasts. Many inland adults can remember an annual family trip to the beach. It was a major undertaking. Back then, there were undependable cars and undeveloped beaches to contend with making "relaxing" the thing you did once you got back home.
But the times are changing fast, and here in the Ozarks region of Missouri, recreational opportunities have changed with them: better highways, crisscrossing the area carrying campers, cartop boats and trailered boats. Marinas and modern campgrounds near a lake have more people to enjoy them.
You will see every kind of boat from a canoe or kayak to a sailboat to a bass boat. For people who crave extra excitement, there are floating rivers in the area, water skiing, scuba diving and even underwater photography.
The three dams hold back water and make for miles of recreation from fishing to skiing. There is water everywhere for family fun, and July is the perfect month to make a splash. Water is one common denominator for many activities; cruising, camping, fishing, skiing, boating, photography or just watching — water sports can be enjoyed by all, and preferably together.
Happy camping.
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in sports as a participant and journalist. His column appears weekly.
