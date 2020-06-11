Since the squirrel season has opened, hunters like Harold Fleming have been after them. Fleming is a veteran squirrel hunter who starts off the season over the Memorial Day weekend and continues to go after them into late fall.
“I started hunting squirrel when I was in grade school, when my brother took me for the first time,” Fleming said. “We had such a good hunt that I became addicted. Although the heat, ticks and underbrush has kept me home this spring more than usual, I still managed to get out early for an hour or so. There are plenty of squirrels in our area so I don't have to go far to find them."
Over the years, Fleming has seen changes in the number of squirrels and hunters. When he first started, there were a lot of other hunters, but today he said while there are not as many hunters, there are still plenty of those bushy tails to hunt.
Fleming has seen more gray squirrels than when he started and fewer red or fox squirrels. He prefers to bag the reds because they are larger and have more meat to eat. His favorite breakfast is fried squirrel with biscuits and gravy. He told of a neighbor who asked him why he went into the woods after squirrel in the spring when the ticks and underbrush make it so uncomfortable. Fleming’s answer was, “Have you ever had fried squirrel for breakfast?”
Over the years, Fleming has learned a lot about how to be successful. He, like most veteran squirrel hunters, knows one of the keys to finding the bushy tails is knowing what they eat.
When you find their food, you will find the squirrels. In the spring when there are no ripe nuts and grain fields available, they turn to buds, seeds, fruit and even insects.
My favorite place was close to some mulberry trees when the fruit is ripe — it always draws the animal. Later, you can locate them by listening for falling cuttings. Nut hulls or twigs dropped by the squirrels as they feed in the trees allows a hunter to more easily locate the feeding squirrels. Early morning is the best time for this tactic. The wind is usually calm making it easier to hear the squirrels actively feeding.
When I first started hunting squirrels, there were more red ones available. If they heard a hunter they would jump into a hollow tree or slide around a tree to keep out of sight, remaining motionless until danger had passed. If you are reasonably sure it didn't pop into a hole where you wouldn't see it, look for a bit of its tail instead of a full body. This way you will know of its location. If you are hunting with a partner, you can work together to trick the squirrel into moving where you or your partner can get a shot. Fleming said it is not hard to find them in our area because where there are trees, there are squirrels.
As a youngster growing up I could walk to places where I could hunt squirrels. I started out using a 22 single shot rifle, so I had to make each shot count. I have a friend who has a perfect squirrel gun. It is an over and under with one barrel chambered in 22; the others, a 410 shotgun. If the squirrel is in a tree motionless he uses the 22, but if he is running, he uses the 410. He always seems to come home with several squirrels.
There is a lot to be said about squirrel hunting. You can walk, sit, stand and even float down a stream.
You have one of the longest seasons as the season opens around Memorial Day and runs through February 15 of the following year. The limits are good and you can hunt in cold or warm weather. There are usually no other hunters to crowd you and a tasty breakfast of fried squirrel, biscuits and gravy is a nice incentive and reward for success.
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in sports as a participant and journalist. His column appears weekly.
