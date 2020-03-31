Outdoor Life

Mushrooms and springtime arrive in the Ozarks
Adam Putnam, Chief Executive Officer of Ducks Unlimited, hit the nail on the head when he recently said, "With all the uncertainty and anxiety surrounding us, it's important to get outdoors to experience moments that calm us. Being outdoors allows you to enjoy the beauty and splendor of nature."
With April, my favorite month, fast approaching, many things in the great outdoors start happening.
This includes finding the first morel mushrooms, hearing tom turkeys gobbling and crappie spawning. I see nature coming alive, bringing along joy, and it’s when I am reminded how good it is to be in a place where I can enjoy all these things.
While sitting on the back porch recently, I heard a turkey gobble, a roster crowing, a cow sounding off in a nearby field, a passing crow calling and some migrating snow geese honking. I felt like I needed a baton to direct the country symphony. It was another sign spring has arrived.
April offers endless lake opportunities including finding Missouri's favorite mushroom, the tasty morel. They are the favorite for several reasons. They are delicious to eat, easy to identify and can be found for most of the month. Although April is the peak of morel season, there is no accurate way to predict its beginning or end. Generally, the season lasts four-six weeks. The exact length depends on the weather; moist and warm weather can prolong it to mid-May. Due to the plentiful rain and ranging temperatures we’ve been experiencing, this might well be one of the longer seasons we have had.
The first mushroom I know to have been found was shown to me this week. Although it was a red one, the morels won't be too far behind. For the last few years, I have found the first morel mushroom — the black variety — on March 25th. Many people don't know about the black morels because they pop up earlier than the gold ones, which are more familiar. Many are accustomed to seeing and enjoying the tasty fungi.
It was good to hear that old tom gobble because I hadn't seen many turkeys (the feathered ones) this winter. Jack Smith, Springfield, told me he had seen several flocks and thought they would be breaking up before very long. The three-week regular season will open on Monday, April 20, statewide.
Walleye and crappie fishing is improving despite the high waters. Spoonbill snaggers are having a good start to the season and the trout parks are open. Another reminder spring is here is watching wood ducks and Canada geese checking out my big pond for a place to build a nest like they do each April.
In the tri-lakes of Truman, Pomme de Terre and Stockton, outdoor-minded people are ready to hit their best time of the year. This season is nearly perfect for a walk in the woods to explore the area and enjoy the scenery. Fishing is at its best for many species. You also may see deer and turkey on your outings. You don't have to be an angler, hunter, boater or camper to enjoy the outdoors in Missouri — enjoying all nature provides is for everyone. It’s a great time to be outdoors.
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in sports as a participant and journalist and. His column appears weekly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.