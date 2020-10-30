It was the first week of November a few years ago when Tom Walker and I were on our first quail hunt of the season. We were at the edge of a creek when I heard Tom call out, "What in the world was that?” as a bird flushed at his feet.
I knew it must have been a woodcock, a bird Tom was not familiar with. When he said it had a long bill, there was no doubt about the species.
Since that encounter with a woodcock, Tom has learned about this bird. It is listed as a shore bird by the Missouri Conservation Department, but it spends most of its life in woods across the state. It can be a big challenge to a hunter because of its erratic flight. The peak of the woodcock's migration through the state is late October and early November.
Missouri’s hunting season on these unusual birds opens October 15 and runs through November 28 with a daily limit of three and possession limit of nine.
Jack Stephens, Springfield, who moved to the Ozarks from Vermont where he hunted woodcock, shared his surprise at finding woodcock here. He thought that hunting woodcock would be over once he moved until one day a neighbor told him how they migrate through Missouri. He located a place near Stockton Lake, where he flushed several birds and has gotten to hunt his favorite bird here in Missouri ever since.
Stephens recalled how he once watched a courtship performance or sky dance of a male woodcock. The bird flew up several hundred feet then dropped like a damaged airplane falling to earth.
As he was falling it chirped several times. Once on the ground it made more strange rhythmic sounds.
"It was a sight I will never forget", Stephens said.
My first sighting of a woodcock in Missouri was while quail hunting in Carroll County one late October. It was during the peak of migration of this unique bird. I flushed one bird and then another as I walked along a small creek bed where the birds had landed searching for a meal. I got my first woodcock that day and have continued to have success in Vernon and Cedar counties in early November.
In the spring, while hunting for morel mushrooms, I also look for woodcock habitat and small holes in the soft and moist ground where the birds have probed for earthworms because they often return to the same area on their migration south in the fall. We usually find the morels along the creek bed where the ground is moist.
Harry Hawkins and Dave Keyes, Kansas City, spent the weekend hunting woodcock. "It’s a tradition we started many years ago," Hawkins said. “A friend, who had moved from back east, told us how good the hunting for woodcock was and that they passed through Missouri in early November and late October, so we decided to give it a try and have been hunting those "timberdoodles" ever since."
Last weekend’s hunt was far from their first hunt in many ways.
"Back then when we first started hunting woodcock, we hardly knew what the birds looked like except for their long bill used to find earthworms. In fact, we went to the library to get more information on them."
Many Missouri upland bird hunters flush woodcocks without knowing what they are. Few go hunting strictly for these fast flying targets. "On our first trip for those timberdoodles neither we nor our dogs were ready. Hunting east of Nevada along the river, I stumbled onto a pair of woodcocks and was able to get a shot. The brush was too thick for the dogs, let alone me," Hawkins said. “But it got me addicted to hunting for those fast and tricky flying birds."
The pair of woodcock hunters learned the habits of woodcocks which makes it much easier hunting them than when they first started out.
Nearly every season, the birds may be found in or around the same area. Since they go after earthworms, which make up 90 percent of their diet, hunters must look for a place which holds the worms, usually in a thicket. The birds do not like muddy water places where the water is standing. Veteran hunters can tell places where the birds should be.
One day in early November, the now veteran woodcock hunters went to one of their favorite spots. It did not take long to find their timing was good as the signs in the soft ground revealed that the birds were in the area. Hawkins nearly stepped on a woodcock before it flew straight up. A shot from his 28-gauge shotgun dropped the first of four birds for the hunters that day.
Although the woodcock is well known in the New England states, they are not as popular with Missouri’s upland bird hunters, at least not yet. But you may get hooked on the challenge and reward of hunting these unusual birds if you give it a try.
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in sports, both as a journalist and participant. His column appears weekly.
