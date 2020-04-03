It’s here … April, my favorite month of the year with turkeys gobbling, fish spawning, mushrooms popping and nature coming alive. It’s a great time for outdoor-minded people.
We remember last April we finished the month by picking more than 50 nice morel mushrooms after taking two big gobblers and limits of big crappie. This April holds lots of promise. Every year, on Wednesday, March 25, we usually find the first black morel, and it happened again this year, although it seemed a little early.
After the big winter, I ventured into the woods where I usually find the first morel and was rewarded by finding a few small ones. It’s a great start of the season. All the while I was hunting morels, loons were sounding off on the lake as the big birds headed north for the summer. I know a person can get addicted to morel mushroom hunting and eating just like they can get addicted to turkey hunting and crappie fish. We are entering the time when all three will be hitting their peak this month.
Many people are not familiar with the black morels, but they are missing out on some tasty treats. The blacks are the first to appear along with the red or beefsteak mushrooms. My first black morel had me a little concerned because I hadn't seen them before, but several neighbors who had eaten them told me they taste just as good as the golden morels so I tried them and was glad I did. Those morels, along with black, golden and gray, are the most popular of all the wild mushrooms and for good reason. They are the easiest to identify, the safest to eat and hunting them can be a healthy, natural and great family activity. It is like a treasure hunt and you don't need special equipment to hunt them.
Last week while visiting the post office, the clerk asked me if I had found any mushrooms. When I responded in the positive, she said she wouldn't eat that fungi, but would not mind hunting for them. It reminded me of an old friend I had that wanted to go morel hunting with me, so I took him along. We found lots of morels, and when I returned to his home and handed him a sack of the morels, he said, "I don't want any because they might make me sick, but I enjoyed hunting them." I was pleasantly surprised. He had found a bag full and gave them all to me. After that trip, every time I went mushroom hunting, I would look him up to go along. It’s hard to find that kind of friend. "One of the other good things about hunting mushrooms is that you don't need a permit...at least not yet,” Tom Ingram said.
Days before the temperature hit 70 degrees, I took my coffee early to the back porch to see if I could hear any turkeys gobbling. Just before sunrise, I heard the unmistakable gobble in the distance followed by several others. Every time a crow would sound off, a tom would gobble, it was enough to get turkey hunting fever going. This spring will be my 101st Missouri season; 60 springs seasons and 41 fall seasons. They all have been good in one way or another. Nothing is routine. Once you think you have it all figured out, a turkey still will surprise you and often you never get a shot.
Bob Jackson, a long-time turkey hunter from Georgia, noted, "You hunters in Missouri are getting spoiled. There are birds all across the state and some great hunting opportunities available." He may have been referring in part to the early start Missouri provides for youth. The youngsters get first shot at a gobbler as the entire state will have the annual Youth Early weekend season on April 4-5, followed by the regular spring firearm season which runs April 20 through May 10.
Then there is the great spring fishing coming up. Already anglers have been bringing in some nice catches of crappie and bass and even some big bluegill continue to improve.Fishing out of Mutton Vreek Marina, we caught 18 crappie that ranged from 12 to 14 inches and never caught a fish under 12 inch in length, usually you catch more under size crappie than keepers. Unlike summer, you do not have to get out early to start. Another thing is you don't have to be too picky in what lure you use, just about any small jig will catch spawning crappie. The weather might be a little cool, but then you don't have many bugs to annoy you either.
It’s no wonder April is my favorite month of the year. With turkeys gobbling, mushrooms popping and fish hitting, it does not get any better, and it’s just getting started.
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in sports as a participant and journalist and. His column appears weekly.
