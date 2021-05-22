More people across Missouri look forward to fun in the outdoors this spring and summer, but they should be more concerned than usual about the hazards of insects which are expected to arrive earlier and in greater numbers thanks to the unusual weather we have had recently.
The tick season started earlier this spring as many turkey hunters will attest. Jack Harper of Springfield said he experienced that feeling of a tick crawling down his arm and leg on the opening day of the spring turkey season.
“There is a lot to be said about spring turkey hunting that is good, but the one thing that bugs me are the ticks,” Harper said.
Charlie Nelson of Warsaw recently returned from a fishing trip and found a tick digging in his leg.
“I never thought about ticks that much while fishing from a boat on the lake, but I guess while I was fishing close to some brush, that critter fell on me and began digging for blood,” Nelson said.
Pet owners have been picking ticks off of their cats and dogs and even horses for a month.
“I think that although we did have some below-freezing weather, we also had days that reached 69 degrees and it doesn't take much warmer than that to get those bloodsuckers started,” Dave Walker, a local horseman, said.
“After a recent camping trip we spent some time picking off ticks after returning home,” Walker said. “We all had a few seed ticks, but that was the only downside to the family camping trip."
No matter whether you are on a camping trip, out fishing, or just enjoying a family picnic this summer, the one thing you can count on is bugs. For an itch-free summer of outdoor fun, be prepared. Always carry repellents in your vehicle, tackle box, backpack or beach towel. Even the best repellent will not protect you when they are left at home. Avoid spots that are popular with bugs including cool, moist places that mosquitoes like.
Small children are vulnerable to insect bites because of their size and closeness to the plants and ground that harbor insects. Make sure you do not apply DEET to the hands of children who tend to put their fingers in their mouth.
When you do come back indoors, check for bites — especially tick bites. If you do find a tick, carefully remove it by grasping its head and pulling it straight up.
Lyme disease is one of the better known insect spread diseases and it is carried by ticks. While highly treatable in its early stages, if undetected, it can cause serious long-term headaches, abnormal heartbeat and arthritic joint problems. The problem posed by insects warrants using protection when engaging in outdoor activities. Do not let a bug ruin a fishing, camping or other outdoor trip.
OUTDOOR NOTES
The recent spring firearm turkey season showed a decline in hunters' success. One of the causes, according to the Conservation Department, was the decline in permit sales this spring, but area turkey hunters reported hearing and seeing fewer turkeys this year. In fact many hunters did not see or hear a turkey during the three week season.
Statewide hunters harvested 31,798 turkeys. Cedar County checked 333 bearded birds while St. Clair had 401 and Vernon had 354 birds checked.
Free fishing days are set for June 12-13 when anyone may fish without a permit,or trout tag. It’s a chance for anyone to get hooked on fishing.
