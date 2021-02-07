With just a few days until the rabbit and squirrel seasons close and before the trout parks open on the first of March for catch and keep season, this is an excellent time for the outdoorsman to take inventory and make repairs.
In order to get the most from your sport, whether it be camping, boating, hunting or fishing, your equipment must be in good working condition when you need it.
Although most equipment is easy to repair and made to give good service, many outdoorsmen wait until they are in the field or on the water to fix pieces of vital equipment, a time that should be used to enjoy their sport.
Now since most hunting seasons are almost over, hunters need to determine where and how to store guns to protect them from moisture. This is an excellent time to mount a scope and sight in, or to blue a shotgun. For waterfowl hunters, this is the time to repair decoys and duck calls.
Anglers should get their gear out and check items closely for chipped or worn lures or dull hooks. Check that rod tips are still in good shape as well as ferrules or guides. Reels should be cleaned and a new line put on. Be sure your tackle box contains a ruler and stringers to ensure you are able to keep those keepers.
With warmer weather not too far off, it is also a good time to repair and repaint what your boat or canoe may need. And do not forget outboard motors need seasonal maintenance too.
Campers should check such items such as tents for leaks, lanterns for mantles and coolers for damage. Be sure equipment is stored properly to have ready when the perfect weekend comes.
Almost every outdoors person has had some item that took away his or her enjoyment of their favorite sport by having it foul up while in the field or water, usually it was due to not checking or repairing the item before using it.
The old saying, "An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," holds true here. Take time to have your outdoor equipment in good working condition now so you may thoroughly enjoy your sport later.
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in sports, both as a journalist and participant. His column appears weekly.
