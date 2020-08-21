Even as the dog days of summer hold us in their grip, there is a growing excitement in the air as the fall hunting seasons loom just over the horizon. You can feel the buzz in the sporting good shops and at the local cafe.
With the temperature hovering in the 90s, for most of the month so far, it is a little hard to think about hunting right now. But the dove season will open in just a couple weeks as thousands of Missouri dove hunters prepare. The 2020 teal season will follow on Saturday, Sept. 12.
Young Dave Watson, Clinton, is one hunter who is anxious for the dove season to start after getting his first taste of hunting doves last year. The Clinton teenager's dad, Jack, took him into a field where the birds were feeding last year and the two hunters had lots of action.
"Taking your son or daughter dove hunting is like being a kid yourself,” Jack said. “Watching Dave was like reliving my own first dove hunt when everything was new and exciting. I can still remember the feel of my first shotgun and the thrill of a dove darting towards me as I hoped I wouldn't miss my first shot."
The upcoming season looks promising for Missouri dove hunters. Hunting should be good, and as Watson said, “Any kind of hunting beats staying home, but dove hunting is an especially enjoyable sport — the only thing better is sharing the shoot with someone new to the sport.”
Dove hunting is an early season shoot and often a sociable event. Several hunters may team up with a couple friends, a cooler full of iced drinks, lots of ammo and maybe a folding seat. It is not necessary to build an elaborate blind in which to hide, just utilize whatever there is to conceal you. No special clothing is required, although it is best to wear unobtrusive colors such as tan, grey or light green; whichever most closely matches the foliage around your hunting area. Like most game, doves are active early and late in the day.
It is a good idea to do some scouting prior to the opening day of the season to locate fields where the birds are feeding as well as a pond or stream where they go for water. If places look good are on private property, try to arrange with the landowner for access.
There is also a lot of public hunting available across the state at a number of conservation areas managed by the Missouri Department of Conservation, where thousands of doves concentrate prior to opening day.
The usual strategy is to set up along a fence row or line of trees next to a harvested grain field and preferably en route to a watering hole. Should you take a youngster for their first dove hunt, it would be wise to get some shooting practice before opening day by shooting clay targets. Taking an eager youngster under your wing, teaching him or her to shoot, learn about doves or other game birds and to be an ethical sportsperson is a kind and generous undertaking.
Anyone who has ever hunted doves knows it usually takes more than a box of steel shot shells to get a limit of 15 birds.
"I dug out all of my leftover shells from last year and ordered a case of number 8 shot because every year I never seem to have enough shells for the doves,” Jack said. “It usually takes me nearly a box of shells to get close to a limit. Those fast and darting doves ghosts are hard to hit for me.”
Though it may seem those flying doves are ghosts when your shots are more often misses, patience and a steady hand will usually overcome the difficulty. And, the feeling of victory is all the more rewarding after such a challenge.
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in sports, both as a participant and journalist. His column appears weekly.
