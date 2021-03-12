Although it is not yet springtime, it sure has felt like spring has already arrived. Hopefully I am not speaking too soon, because the forecast for next week’s weather shows temperatures slinking back in the low 50s with heaps of rain after we have already been spoiled with sunshine in the 60s.
So yes, sadly, we are still two weeks away from spring. I wish it could come faster, and I am sure I’m not the only one who feels this way. Winter, with all of its dark evenings and bleak temperatures, can really have a saddening effect on people.
This is why it’s just so relieving to walk outside during a spring morning and feel the slightly warm air, with your boots sinking into the damp soil as you get a fresh whiff of sweet, blooming flowers.
Maybe it is not even just the soon arrival of spring that is getting me so excited. Perhaps it is also the fact that during this time a year ago, COVID-19 had rattled our country into a state we had never seen before. All of a sudden, we were all trapped inside, just like winter, remaining in the dark as we wondered about this new scary virus.
With zero active cases in Cedar County as of the time I am writing this column, and with a recent weekend free vaccine event at Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility, it sure does feel like COVID-19 is starting to be defeated.
This is what I truly love about the changing of seasons during this time of the year. Spring is a reminder that there is always something to look forward to. No matter how long it feels cold and dark, there is always a way for things to brighten up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.