Dear Editor,
I read the article in the paper about the Circle of Hope girls ranch. I know nothing except what I read. I have never met anyone involved. I read Melanie Chance’s letter in the Wednesday, March 17, edition of the Cedar County Republican. She talked about abuse. I could relate to her story.
As an abused child myself, most people have no idea of the abuse that can happen to a child. There are so many ways abuse can happen. It is hard to tell the different forms of abuse. Children are helpless. Not all kids are like “Leave it to Beaver,” a T.V. show. Lots of people cannot or will not believe the stories that are told. Mental, physical, verbal, sexual, mind control, silent treatment, made fun of and getting called names.
Being threatened for just being a child. Confined to a room or small area, yard, room or closet. Being put down and not hovering an opinion, called all kinds of names, no toys.
Mentioning a bicycle or Boy Scouts was a whipping. I have no idea about the girls ranch people. I will let the courts handle this case now. For the girls’ sake and welfare, I hope they will be OK.
I have had counseling trying to cope with flashbacks of abuse. I wonder how many other people have flashbacks of abuse. I also wonder if there could be a round table where survivors of abuse could meet and talk. This is not something to be swept under the rug. Let us get things out in the open. Let us hope any abused child can and will get over any kind of abuse.
Want to talk? I will listen and maybe I can help. I can be reached through the Cedar County Republican newspaper.
Ernie Rucker
Stockton
