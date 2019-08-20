The U.S. Census Bureau is taking applications for temporary workers to help as census takers for the 2020 census. Jobs offer paid training, flexible hours and weekly pay.
To apply online, visit 2020census.gov/jobs. For more information, call (855) 562-2020.
