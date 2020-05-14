The kitchen staff at Stockton R-I have been coming together from all corners of the district’s campuses to work hard each week, preparing meals for students as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps cafeteria doors, along with school doors, shut.
The lunch workers have come together to push out thousands of meals over the past month since school has been indefinitely.
The workers — who are employed with Opaa, the district’s food management — come in around 6:30 a.m. on Thursdays and get out at around noon. During other days in the week, the workers come in at 7-7:30 a.m.
Wednesdays are their longest days, with employees sometimes staying until 5 or 6 p.m., they said.
“At first, it was a little different because we were kind of seperated,” said Mariah Dahlamn, describing how the lunch workers conjoined from different schools in the district in response to COVID-19. “But now, we work even harder just to hang out and be together, because it’s just been so much fun.”
The workers said R-I’s volunteers who have helped prepare and distribute meals have been a “lifesaver.” During one day in particular, there were around 35 volunteers, and April Haslock said they felt “blessed,” for the help.
“We always knew we were vital these kids and the service that we provided, but I think the school sees that a lot more now too, because whereas there was thirty minutes and we were hustling and we were working for that lunchtime everyday, we knew what we were doing was important,” Brooke Williams said. “But now, I think everyone else sees how important that is, so it’s been nice everybody coming together.”
“In my area, I’ve had the opportunity to talk to quite a few of the kids, and they’re just thankful,” Dahlamn said. “They know they can expect it every single week. They know they’re going to get enough food and milk and juice, and they’re just thankful.”
Williams said they have seen a lot of posts on social media of thanks from parents who have benefited from the meals.
The workers agreed they never expected schools across the nation to close down, but they also agreed the experience working together and seeing students still get by with consistent meals has been uplifting amidst all of the sudden changes.
They said it would be heartbreaking for kids to go without meals during this pandemic — and they have delivered some meals, with one worker noting the students’ eyes “light up,” upon seeing them.
The meals will continue until June 30, they said.
