It was a special day for Dustin Williams as Kinfolk Market held its grand-opening ribbon cutting.
“It felt great,” owner and operator Dustin Williams said at the grand opening. “It feels like my graduation. You work so hard, you’re finally graduating and it is all paying off.”
Williams first came about the idea of the market when he heard concerns from locals on the struggle of finding foods such as milk, eggs, or products within a close range. The primary part of the struggle was the drive to the nearest grocery store.
“I live in Kansas City but have a house here,” Williams said. “When I come home [to Cedar County], I have to drive back and forth to town to get food. I got very tired of it, so I decided to benefit the way I get food as well as the way everybody else gets food.”
Kinfolk Market features a wide variety of items. Items include natural groceries, products from local growers, name-brand foods, boutique items, and fuel for on and off-road vehicles.
The market provides items from major chains such as Costco and Sam’s Club. Williams believes the store is “universal” in its inventory. Besides food, Kinfolk Market provides several other items from motor oil, batteries, cleaning supplies, to clothing.
Also, coming in June, Kinfolk Market will offer a gas pump which will be available near the beginning of June.
“I decided I want fuel for myself, so why not get fuel for everybody,” Williams said.
According to Williams, the thought of the project came in July of 2020, as the store took less than a year to complete.
“I am a huge entrepreneur,” Williams said. “I believe when you want to do something, you have to put your mind to it. It is all about personal effort. We put a lot into getting everything together. It just got up and running … and we are here now.”
Regular hours of operation for Kinfolk Market are 12-6 p.m. from Monday through Saturday. Kinfolk Market is located at 7475 S. 1875th Rd., just 8.1 miles northeast of Stockton on Highway J. Members of the market are also allowed 24/7 access for checkout. For a membership fee of $100 per person, the customer is set up on a market membership tracked through cell phone and Bluetooth. From there, the customer enters the building through the cell phone and checks out through the cell phone. Customers scan the product, check out then they are out the door.
