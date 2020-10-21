When Terry Brittany Deeser settled in Stockton five years ago, Terry said he had his eye on an aging recreational vehicle park located on a southward strip of Mo. 39, just outside Stockton’s city limit boundary.
When the property became available, Terry said he “leapt at the opportunity” because he and his family had “wanted it from the first time they saw it.”
A few months of wheeling and dealing led the Deeser family to purchase what is now The Stables at Stockton Lake R.V. Park, located at 15150 S. Mo 39.
Deeser noted his family's influence and personal camping experiences when opting to go with a more spacious campground plan.
“When we started laying this [recreational vehicle] park out, we did it thinking about space for campers as a real priority,” Terry said with a chuckle. “We’ve been camping ourselves forever. Space is something you usually don't see a lot of in larger campsites, especially when they're close to town. We wanted people to have room for pop-out units, to have campfires, have their kids and dogs run around, to feel comfortable. Being cramped is no way to camp.”
Offering 30-amp and 50-amp electrical sites, complete with water and septic hook-ups at every site, the park offers complimentary Wi-Fi internet, along with coin-operated laundry facilities, showers and restroom facilities.
Having a staffer or family member onsite 24/7 is something Terry said he and his family agree upon as well.
“We’ll always have someone here, every hour of the day, seven days a week,” Terry said. “A friendly face and someone to speak to you when you need something is just one more thing we believe we should offer.”
In planning ahead, and as initial site renovations near completion, The Stables at Stockton Lake will offer a storefront where lake accessories like swimsuits, flip-flops and sunglasses, basic groceries, bagged ice, firewood and soft-serve ice cream all can be purchased onsite as well.
Though most would think the camping season would slow down as fall temperatures arrive in the Ozarks, Terry said his family-owned operation already has seen holiday reservations being made months in advance.
“We’re already getting reservations for the Thanksgiving holiday,” Terry said. “We’re open for business and this is absolutely a year-round operation.”
Terry said he and his family have more expansions planned as business demand increases and has several acres ready for development come spring — namely a sand volleyball court, horseshoes and privately stocked fishing — onsite at the campground’s centrally-located spread.
Offering nightly, weekly and monthly rates, those interested in inquiring about The Stables at Stockton Lake and the park’s services are encouraged to call (417) 955-4939, email the facility at thestablesatstocktonlake@gmail.com or visit the newly established operation at s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.