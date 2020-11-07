Care Connection and the Henry County Library are teaming up to offer a virtual book club, Reading Between the Lines, which met for the first time at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, virtually on Zoom.
The book club is open to all older adults. Jody Anderson, reference specialist at the Henry County Library, will help participants select the genre and the book. After a couple of weeks, the group will meet again to discuss the first half of the book, and then later meet again to discuss the ending.
The virtual book club is one of several offerings of the Learning Connection, the agency’s online classes and events that are offered during this time of social distancing. Care Connection can help people understand and use the Zoom platform, which is accessible by telephone, tablet or computer. Registration is required by calling (800) 748-7826 or by emailing information@goaging.org.
Care Connection for Aging Services is a non-profit area agency on aging that serves 21 locations in 13 western/central Missouri counties, including Cedar. The mission is to provide opportunities to create positive aging experiences. To learn more, call (800) 748-7826 or visit www.goaging.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.