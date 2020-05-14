Dear Editor,
Here's one more reason to vote no yet again for the 300% tax levy increase for Cedar County Memorial Hospital in El Dorado Springs on Tuesday, June, 2.
Cedar County Tax Levies (from the Cedar County Clerk’s Office):
STATE: 0.0300
GENERAL REVENUE: 0.2070
ROAD AND BRIDGE: 0.2394
HOSPITAL 0.1528 (If the new levy passes, it would increase to 0.6112)
LIBRARY: 0.0815
SENIOR SERVICE: 0.0496
TOTAL 0.7603 (If the new levy passes, it would increase to 1.3715)
It would give the hospital about three times more than the General Revenue Levy and more than 2.5 times the amount of the Road and Bridge Levy. The Hospital Tax Levy would actually account for 45% of the Tax Levies.
I also would like to remind everyone most hospitals are not supported by taxes. I believe the hospital is preying on people’s fears they will close if the tax does not pass. However, we have voted the levy down twice already and the hospital continues to purchase lots of new equipment, has millions in reserves and the board even voted to increase the administrator’s annual salary by more than $30,000 during the hospital’s financial strife while, asking for more taxpayer money for the third time.
I also believe the consequences of selling this beloved public asset to the private sector have been vastly exaggerated and those fears hinder any privatization efforts. In my opinion, it would be in Cedar County’s best interest to look into selling the hospital.
There is nothing wrong with the county making money off the sale of the hospital if that is what it chooses to do. The money from that sale plus the millions the hospital currently has in reserves (yes, over $5.6 million in reserves according to an interview with the administrator in 2019) could be invested back into Cedar County. Can you imagine the possibilities of what the county could do with this kind of money? Plus, we would no longer be responsible for paying the current 0.1528 tax levy either.
Selling it to a privately-owned hospital would even create extra tax revenue for the city of El Dorado Springs and Cedar County … both could benefit from the taxes paid in! It’s even very possible the new hospital would pay the medical staff better wages. Of course, the administration would likely not be needed by the new owners and maybe this is why they are fighting so hard for the increased tax and will not entertain selling it.
The money from the sale and those new taxes could allow Cedar County to do so many things and could include improving the County Health Department. I think this would be a much more responsible long-term strategy than the county owning and running a hospital.
I believe there is a reason most county hospitals have bad reputations and I think it is because counties are not really qualified to be running hospitals.
Please vote “no” for the proposed 300% County Hospital Tax Levy increase and ask your Cedar County Commissioner’s to look into selling the hospital for the benefit of both El Dorado Springs and Cedar County.
Cindy Malone
Cedar County
