A Nevada man was injured Sunday, March 28, in a single vehicle accident on Mo. 39, seven miles east of El Dorado Springs.
Skylar Z. Walters, 25, Nevada, was traveling northbound in a 1993 Plymouth Laser when he lost control of his vehicle on a curve, left the roadway and struck a tree.
Walters, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, sustained minor injuries and was transported from the scene by private vehicle to Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs.
The vehicle was deemed a total loss and secured at the scene.
Trooper W.J. Wood handled the crash site and accident reporting for the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.