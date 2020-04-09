A slight April breeze blew on the sunny afternoon on what would usually have been wind-down time after a normal school day if not for Cedar County schools being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The closure did not stop El Dorado Springs R-II students, staff and teachers from seeing each other in a parade on school grounds — maneuvered at a safe distance with students and parents driving by in vehicles — to provide an uplifting experience for all involved on Thursday, April 2.
The parade, sponsored by the El Dorado Springs Elementary Parent Teacher Organization, began at 5:30 p.m. and lasted an hour, with students and families driving down Grand Ave. Staff Street by the school, waving to R-II teachers and staff parked on the side of the road.
Suzan Durnell, librarian at R-II’s elementary school, said she felt confident in saying the faculty and staff needed this as much as the students.
“The kids were yelling out things that were so important to them to share,” she told the Cedar County Republican, noting some kids yelled out they had lost a tooth or had a birthday. “They love getting feedback outside of their regular day-to-day family interactions, and that need is magnified right now.”
Durnell said faculty and staff are out of sorts, as well, because the kids are the center of the school universe and “nothing has much meaning without them.”
“We're so thankful PTO took the time to manage this for everyone,” she said.
Whitney Gayman, El Dorado Springs R-II Elementary PTO president, said the parade felt like a “great success.”
“We've heard lots of kids were excited to see Cody for the first time — he's the new therapy dog,” Gayman said. “Teachers thanked us numerous times for putting the event together. It was very easy to organize and our administration was on board as soon as the idea was presented.”
Gayman said teachers, bus drivers and cafeteria staff were all “very excited” to see the kids during the parade.
“The kids are missing the staff, the routine, the social aspects of school,” she said. “But our teachers and staff are also really missing our kids. One first grader said her eyes were ‘watering in a happy kind of way’.”
In times of uncertainty — when even adults are struggling to understand the current situation — a little positive activity can really boost the kids’ spirits, Gayman said.
“We've seen other areas doing teacher drive-by’s through neighborhoods, but that wouldn't work here. So the idea of having the students parade-thru came up. And once we began discussing details, we found out the Christian school in town was doing the same thing.”
Kayla Loyd, PTO secretary and first grade teacher, said the parade was fairly easy to organize due to the elementary administration being on board from the moment it was suggested. “Teachers were very excited to see their students and responses to the initial email invite were all positive,” she said.
Gayman noted Loyd was also stopped in the grocery store the following day by a parent who wanted to thank PTO for putting the parade on.
“The first car showed up 30 minutes before we were set to start and we hear the line wrapped all the way over and a ways down Park Street,” Gayman said. “The line didn't slow down for at least 30 minutes. I think that alone shows how much love and care there is from the students to the teachers.”
PTO wants to thank parents, students, teachers, staff and everyone who came to the parade.
“We had no idea what to expect, but it was better than we could have hoped for,” Gayman said.
