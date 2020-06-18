The 2020 senior class of the El Dorado Springs R-II school district graduated on Sunday evening, June 14, to a football field packed with family, friends and supporters, giving closure to a class that was not able to have the typical experiences of high school’s final stretch.
Retiring R-II superintendent Mark Koca gave opening remarks at the ceremony, noting the graduating class’ senior year was “abruptly ended.”
“These last three and a half months have brought us a public health crisis, followed shortly by massive civil unrest,” Koca said. “And to those of you just entering adulthood, it may seem like the world is kind of falling apart just as you’re getting to join the adult world.”
Koca said people are still trying to understand what the “new normal” is going to look like for the world, while also trying to prepare for new change.
“We’re going to look back at the years before COVID-19 with the same kind of feelings and nostalgia that the previous generation looked back at the pre-9/11 years,” Koca said. “It seems that each generation has their own crisis to use as a benchmark between the way it was and the way it is.”
Koca said people may argue about the causes and effects, truths and lies and facts and fiction — but there is no argument about one fact: the world has changed, and the world is facing uncertainties.
“But one thing I know is that you graduates will be fine,” Koca said. “You’re going to make adjustments, you’re going to roll with the punches and you’re going to use your abilities and talents to make your way through the world.”
The senior class’s high school experience may have ended with a fizzle, Koca said, but “that’s no reason to let that slow you down.”
“Adapt, overcome and achieve and build yourselves the best possible lives,” Koca said.
R-II salutatorian Abigail Klaiber then gave a speech, addressing her class as “classmates of the 2020 quarantine.”
“Look ahead to all of the good things that could come out of these struggles when you come to that wall, that struggle, that obstacle that is standing between you and where you need to be to not give up,” Klaiber said. “You must have faith, patience and strength.”
R-II valedictorian Brayden Housh said the year went nothing as planned, and he would have loved to spend an extra two months with his classmates.
“For a lot of you, quarantine was a great way to distance yourselves,” Housh said. “For some of you, it was a perfect opportunity to make more money or spend more time with your families and friends. For some of you, quarantine gave you all the time in the world to enjoy some peace and quiet.”
For others, though, quarantine may have been “the worst case scenario — you’ve had no time with friends, no time to relax, no closure for all the work you’ve put in the last four years,” he said.
Posing a question over what they should do when things change, Housh said there are many answers to this question, but only one is correct: “Trust.”
“Trust that you can reach your goals, trust that the last four years have prepared you for whatever lies ahead, trust that God has a plan for you, and whenever your plans change, they stay firm,” Housh said.
