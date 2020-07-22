On the roads again

Area residents and visitors to the Stockton area have likely seen the amount of road resurfacing and maintenance taking place around town in recent weeks.
Some roads have been totally replaced, some have been resurfaced and some have had potholes filled.
Additionally, city crews have been working to maintain large amounts of brush and tree growth in residential areas throughout town, based largely on citizen requests.
Though several complete street replacement projects undertaken in the past months — Surf, Brown and Elm Streets, respectively — were approved and budgeted for by previous Stockton mayor Mary Norell and city aldermen in 2019, current mayor Roger Hamby said he is just getting started on residential and commercial street upkeep.
In describing how much pothole patching has taken place in the last month, Hamby replied with a chuckle and offered real figures for perspective.
“Roughly seventy tons [of cold-patch asphalt] has been used so far,” Hamby said. “We’ve been all over town and I genuinely cannot thank my crew enough. We have hired two new employees and they are great workers so far. We are really making some headway here in town.”
When asked if additional road work could be expected in the future, Hamby responded in the affirmative.
“This will take some time, but it is really balancing out,” Hamby said. “This is the main thing I ran [for mayor] on and I believe our citizens deserve better road and street conditions.”
Hamby also credited much of the organized repair work’s fluidity to a new software program called MaintainX, which utilizes spreadsheets for scheduling numbers of personnel, specific man-hours and other details on a project-by-project basis while noting who the work was assigned to and when it was completed.
Hamby said he is paying for software personally as a way to try the product out before presenting it to the city or entering into any annual licensing agreement.
“This is something I felt needed some immediate action and attention,” Hamby said. “I have physically been out here, too. Straightening signs, patching holes and helping out, but these workers are the ones who truly deserve all the credit. They really do.”
Hamby also noted there have been several calls and messages of appreciation sent to Stockton City Hall thanking city workers for the ongoing efforts in regard to recent brush and road maintenance performed by city staff.
“Honestly, I do not know how to pat our city crew on the back enough for what they are doing,” Hamby said. “It’s a good thing and the city deserves it.”
Additional information regarding ongoing road and maintenance work can be obtained by calling Stockton City Hall at 276-5210.
