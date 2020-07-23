While many area residents know Dr. Rodger Campbell, MD, his wife Jessica, and their balanced, blended family, most Cedar County residents would be surprised to learn of how much Campbell does for his adopted hometown of Stockton, both seen and unseen.
The Campbell family has called Stockton home base since 2004, giving them nearly 20 years of association and engagements with the area.
Originally coming to the area for a potential physician’s role, Campbell said several things within the Stockton community clicked with his family almost instantaneously.
“We have had kids in the school system since moving here in 2004,” Campbell said “Right out of the chute, we were impressed with how far along students were, even in the elementary levels. That’s one of the main things that really attracted us to this area.”
Campbell said one of his other passions, football, was a close second to his immediate attachment to Stockton. Many would be surprised to know Campbell volunteers his time and professional experience as an onsite emergency physician for Stockton Tigers football home games in some of his off time.
“We moved here in September [of 2004] and I was on the sidelines during football games in October,” Campbell said with a chuckle. “It’s the ultimate team sport to me and I have always felt compelled to help or be a part of giving back to the school’s program.”
Campbell, along with wife Jessica — who is a nurse with numerous professional certifications — has previously assisted with last minute sports physicals when other area health organizations did not have the availability to do so.
“One year, with the help of activities director Mike Kenney, Jessica and I did 30 or 40 physicals in a two-day stretch for student athletes,” Campbell said. “We setup in a couple of classrooms and ran all the kids through, so there were no delays or issues with them all individually having to go out and get physicals on their own. We just simply brought the services to the school and made it happen. Stuff like that matters, and when you can do something like that and give back, well, in my mind, that’s what you do for your community.”
In June of this year, Campbell was elected as one of the newest members of the Stockton R-I school board — a position which, according to Campbell, is again merely about giving back to the area in his own personal way.
“Having had children in the school system here, I was just looking for a way to pay something forward, to give back,” Campbell said. “I am focused on fiscal responsibility within the district while continuing to be competitive in the quality of education we provide our students. Bringing a physician’s insight to the board, especially during the COVID-19 situation, is beneficial, too.”
The Campbell family also quietly makes a sizeable contribution to the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Lighting Ceremony which allows the Christmas lights throughout the square to be a yearly reality.
“We just enjoy the Christmas festivities,” Campbell said. “It’s not about taking credit or being in the spotlight. It’s something we’ll continue to do and we love the Christmas spirit here.”
In discussing what he would like to see more of in the Stockton are, Campbell offered an immediate and direct position.
“More success,” Campbell said bluntly. “More scholastic achievements, more business opportunities, more local events, more consistency with our sports programs and more of a push for tourism opportunities. All of those elements are critical for any area to see sustainable growth. We have this fantastic lake here and I would really like to see it utilized more, too.”
When specifically asked if he personally had any ideas or plans on the backburner, Campbell said a Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps is something he personally would like to see added to Stockton R-I’s current curriculum.
According to the newly-elected school board member, Campbell said the benefits and end results of having a functional JROTC program in any school have a track record of positive outcomes.
“Strong male role models in a structured, results-driven program is something today’s youth can truly benefit from,” Campbell said. “Encouraging our boys and girls in the district to participate in something that helps establish discipline, structure and a sense of earned accomplishment. I truly think making that experience available here for our students here would be a positive thing.”
Additionally, Campbell confirmed he has spoken to leadership at Stockton’s Trent-Sallee American Legion Post 230, and post members are receptive to the possibility of starting and participating in a JROTC program within the district in the coming years.
So, whether it be an unseen donation, volunteer time, serving the school district, offering medical services to athletic teams or just simply patronizing a local business in support of the local economy, Campbell said his family will continue to call Stockton and do its part to further the area’s success..
“We have stayed committed to raising our children here and keeping them in this school system,” Campbell said of his family’s future plans in their adopted hometown. “Our support for Stockton will continue and I cannot imagine what kind of change it would take for us to end up anywhere else.”
