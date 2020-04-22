Although the novel coronavirus pandemic appears to be dwindling as numbers of confirmed cases fall short of predictions and nationwide governmental leaders call for ending stay-at-home orders in early May, local businesses in Cedar County are still being affected by the coronavirus.
The Cedar County Republican asked two notable local businesses, Hammons Products Company and Agapé Ranch and Boarding School, for input on how processes are changing in the wake of the coronavirus and how business may be affected in the long-run.
Hammons Product Company and Emporium
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed some of the factory’s processes at Hammons Product Company, CEO Brian Hammons recently told the Cedar County Republican.
“We want to be sure our employees are safe,” he said. “We have a screening process every day, ask several questions to make sure they’re feeling good and nobody is having any symptoms and families are feeling well, as well.”
Hammons Product Company also is screening any truck drivers coming in to ensure no symptoms come in.
“We’re just trying to be as safe as we possibly can,” Hammons said. “Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape.”
He noted there is some concern regarding the coronavirus, but safety is a top priority as operations move forward.
“We are a supplier of the food industry, as well as the energy industry, so we’ve continued to operate as best we can and ship products to customers,” he said.
Being a seasonal type of business, some customers have continued to order products as usual; however, Hammons said “the whole industry certainly is down and is not using as much as they do sometimes.”
Customers who use Hammons products for ice cream still are “fairly good,” he said, and the grocery business is “somewhat stable.”
One scope of business which has seen a boost in sales is Hammons’ online business. Hammons said the online scope is not a big part of their business, but it’s now “growing,” and has been interesting to watch develop.
Speaking on any possible long term effects Hammons Product Company could experience from the pandemic, Hammons said the matter so far is “unknown.”
“I think we are simply looking from day to day and trying to make it work, not knowing what the long term future holds — particularly for our customers,” he said. “We buy a crop once a year and we have no idea how this might impact the crop, but the way the trees produce is a bigger factor of that, and we’ll see how the weather looks like and what people think when they get out and start to pick up nuts next October.”
As unemployment has skyrocketed nationally to an estimated 13%, Hammons said it’s hard to currently say whether the area will see a higher percentage than usual of people picking up walnuts in October.
“Our experience was in 2008, the economy crash hit about that same time there was a big crop of nuts and there was great weather,” he said. “So yes, more people went out and picked up nuts.”
However, 2008 was an unusual year, and Hammons said he doesn’t project the COVID-19 situation to quite last all the way through October, adding he is hopeful the economy will be doing well, the weather will be beautiful and people will be wanting to go out and pick up nuts.
On the Stockton square, Hammons said Hammons Emporium is operating on a carryout basis, much like other restaurants.
“We do have people coming into the store to pick up their items, but we do have curb service and encourage folks to call ahead,” he said.
Agapé Boarding School
Agapé Boarding School and Agapé’s church are both locked down to outside visitors, according to Scott Dumar.
“We have frozen all visits,” Dumar told the Cedar County Republican. “We’re not really letting anybody on that is a non-required staff member. … 98% percent of us live on campus. We are considered an essential service.”
If anybody visits campus and is not an employee of Agapé, they are not allowed to exit their car in the parking lot. For parents who visit Agapé to withdraw their sons from school, the boy’s belongings will be brought to the car, Dumar said.
“Every staff member that comes to work follows CDC protocols,” Dumar said. “Everyday, everyone has to go to the main office. Everyone has to get their temperature checked and medically cleared every single morning they come to work,” adding Agapé is using the same guidelines the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is using.
Dumar said the facility received “heads-up news” of the COVID-19 pandemic coming this way at around the same time “Parson claims to have had his stuff coming in.”
“I work with (Parson) and doctors, and (Parson) and him with EMTS and EMS personnel,” Dumar said. “We were blessed. I think my kitchen since January, they’ve overstocked with about three or four months worth of food supply at once, and our dry supply, we stocked up in January, February, with enough to last hopefully and prayerfully the entire extent of this quarantine.”
Dumar said the boys at Agapé are taking the situation in stride and are still getting their schoolwork done. Additionally, he gets around 30-40 phone calls a day from parents inquiring about their sons and the ongoing COVID-19 situation.
“To watch the news and not have your son at home, it’s hard,” Dumar said. “At this point, they’re safer here than at home.”
