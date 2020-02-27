Now that hunting seasons have ended or winding down and good fishing is getting closer, the tail end of February finds me going through an old tackle box. Here, I always find some old-time lures I seldom use — although they still catch fish. I guess there are so many new lures on the market to sample. The old reliable lures get pushed into the back of the box.
As spring approaches, so does some of the best topwater fishing for bass. Over several decades, many anglers have come to appreciate this form of angling more than any other, although most will freely admit that other methods often produce more fish. However, nothing in the fishing world is as much fun as catching bass on top of the water. The strike is breathtaking and the fight is as good as it gets.
One of my favorite old topwater l use is the Zara Spook, which looks like a cigar with hooks. The "walk the dog" retrieve with the Spook, will help you catch big bass when nothing else works. For daylight fishing, the old “red head" has been popular for many years and still catches a lot of fish. Black is the favorite color for night fishing.
As for rough water, a Zara Spook can be very successful in waves of 12-18 inches. It sounds crazy, but it works.
The late-winter ritual — the inspection and fondling of fishing lures — starts in earnest. For me this custom began at least 40 years ago and has continued nearly every winter since. This is mostly an annual celebration by hardcore anglers who look upon their arsenal of deceivers as newly found long lost friends.
I remember my first tackle box: a two-tray tool box my older brother gave me. It became a prized possession. As winter moved in, the box was stored in a back room. It stayed there until the first tinge of spring brought on the early stages of fishing fever and the brain signaled "Tackle Box."
Upon opening the box and seeing all the deceivers nested in place, I felt immediate relief. One by one, I picked them up from their individual slots and examined them. Hula Popper, Jitterbug, Lucky 13 and River Runt all conjured up visions of photos of big bass in outdoor magazines. They all brought back memories, especially in late February.
Each year there are lures which promise to be fish-catchers and after looking at some of them I wonder if they would let me hook that monster bass. Then again, what lure would I replace it with for a new one? Would a new lure take the fishing world by storm? No one said managing a team of fishing lures would be easy.
It always takes me several hours to end my inspection of the box. Inevitably I spend time removing rust with oil and cleaning out the remaining mess of tidbits which always seems to gather in the box. All sensible maintenance in preparation for the upcoming season, but not the true reason I search out the tackle box. Each and every lure tethered me to big fish. Fondling lures and feeling their potential powers is late-winter therapy. All of these classic lures are legends for a reason...They all catch fish.
