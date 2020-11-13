The American Legion Trent-Sallee Post 230, Stockton, recently received a one-of-a-kind boost to its collection of historic and battle-tested militaria.
Flown on the U.S.S. Missouri between 1950 and 1953, a retired U.S. military issue flag with a unique connection to Missouri recently was donated to the local post by C. Delight Reeves, the daughter of a local veteran.
“I toted this around for almost 20 years and never really realized what it was,” Reeves said of the historic flag she donated to the Stockton veteran organization. “It belonged to my father, and when he told me where it specifically came from, I felt like it should find a home where it would be properly appreciated.”
Post commander Gary Maugh said the gift was not only appreciated and full of special meaning, it was in great condition for its age and elemental exposure as well.
“When we unfolded this to inspect it, we thought it was going to be in tough shape,” Maugh said of the historic donated flag. “When we actually had it laid out, no one could believe how well it had aged. We decided right then it need to be preserved and displayed here at the post.”
Maugh went on to note post member Leonard Hopkins immediately volunteered a case for proper storage and Maugh engraved a custom plate for the case to explain the flag’s history, significance and gave credit to the local veteran supporter who passed the piece of history.
Confirming its symbolic presence and showing the post’s appreciation for the gift bestowed upon it, Maugh confirmed the flag will be displayed at regular functions at the area veteran post while noting the flag “certainly has a home here at the post with us now.”
Additional information regarding the local American Legion post’s activities can be found by visiting the organization’s Facebook page.
