The following offices will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 12 and Monday, Feb. 17 in observance of President’s Day.
Stockton: Division of Family Services and Stockton License Bureau.
El Dorado Springs: Missouri Department of Conservation.
The following offices will be Monday, Feb. 17, in observance of President’s Day.
Stockton: Cedar County Courthouse, City Hall, University of Missouri Extension, Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce, Stockton R-I schools, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office, USDA office and the U.S. Postal Service.
El Dorado Springs: Cedar County Library, El Dorado Christian School, El Dorado Springs R-II schools, Head Start and the U.S. Postal Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.