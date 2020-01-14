The following offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
In Stockton, the Cedar County courthouse, Cedar County health department, City Hall, Division of Family Services, Stockton R-I schools, Head Start, Missouri University Extension, Stockton License Office, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office, U.S.D.A. office, U.S. Postal Service and all driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed.
In El Dorado Springs, the Cedar County health department, conservation department, El Dorado Christian School, El Dorado Springs R-II schools, Head Start, U.S. Postal Service and the WIC program office will be closed.
