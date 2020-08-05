The elementary school cafeteria at Stockton R-I was safely filled with familiar and new faces at the Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance Back to School Fair on Saturday morning, Aug. 2.
Jacob Haugat, a local youth minister, said SAMA and R-I host the event every year, but this year was “a little different,” due to the novel coronavirus pandemic; usually, the fair has booths set up outside with games and activities, as well as providing shoes and haircuts, but this year’s fair focused solely on handing out school supplies to students, he said.
“Every kid can come in, get signed up and get back to school supplies for free,” Haugat said. “All of this is donated.”
Donations for the school supplies come from the community, Haugat noted, with business leaders and private donations hauling in notebooks, folders, pencils and more.
Haugat said there were initially some worries the event would have potentially been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but SAMA and R-I administrators came up with a plan and “the best way to do this, and that’s why we’re not having a fair this year for that very reason.”
At the fair, the event had a mixture of community and district faculty and staff members volunteering, as well as volunteers from local churches and the community, Haugat said.
Overall, Haugat said, the Back to School Fair event is important for the community because “usually hundreds of kids come through, and they all get school supplies, and that’s so important for everybody to have school supplies and for the community to be able to reach out and show that love.”
“SAMA and the school — we all care about our community,” Haugat said. “We want to see our kids succeed.”
