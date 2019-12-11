Heath Oates has been named to replace the retiring Mark Koca as superintendent of the El Dorado Springs R-II school district. Currently the superintendent at Rich Hill, Oates will assume his new position effective July 1, 2020.
According to a district press release, Oates grew up on a small farm outside of Adrian, and attended the University of Missouri-Columbia for his undergraduate degree. He and his wife Allison are both educators and have three teenage children.
Oates has worked as a high school teacher, assistant football coach, assistant principal, high school principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent. In his free time, Oates works outside, fishes, hunts and rides a bicycle.
“Heath is looking forward to working with the students, staff and community members of the El Dorado Springs school district,” the press release concluded.
