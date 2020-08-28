Nevada Regional Medical Center proudly announces its approval of accreditation status by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care for the NRMC Sleep Center.
“Our Sleep Center provides a consistently high level of service for our area that is comparable to larger hospitals,” said Steve Branstetter, chief executive officer at NRMC. “Since opening, our staff have worked hard to repeatedly earn this accreditation.”
Every two years the ACHC surveys the Sleep Center to determine whether or not NRMC demonstrates compliance with national standards. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards which facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.
“Our accreditation is proof of our commitment to providing the highest quality healthcare to our community,” Andrea Miller, Cardiopulmonary Supervisor at NRMC, said. “Through accurate sleep monitoring, we are able to help our patients determine the specific sleep disorder they may have, and take corrective measures to drastically improve quality of life.”
Quality sleep is an essential component to wellness. At the NRMC Sleep Center, an individual may have a sleep study to help determine if he or she is suffering from a sleep disorder. Sleep disorders can cause symptoms such as snoring, daytime sleepiness or fatigue and memory loss. Lack of sleep can also lead to serious health conditions such as depression, high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease.
During a sleep study, activities such as brain waves, eye and muscle movements, oxygen levels and heart rhythms are monitored with pain-free sensors. An experienced team of healthcare professionals including a registered sleep technician and physician analyze the data to determine an individual’s sleep quality.
For more information, please visit www.nrmchealth.com, or contact the NRMC Sleep Center at (417) 667-3355, extension 3186.
