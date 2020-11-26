As numbers of COVID-19 cases have swiftly escalated in Vernon County, Nevada Regional Medical Center is experiencing strains created by the pandemic.
“In recent weeks we have seen COVID-19 numbers spiked dramatically,” NRMC chief executive officer Steve Branstetter said. “Our hospital is very busy with COVID-19 in our emergency department and our intensive care unit. Testing also is very busy and we’ve had to extend our hours this week to help with the demand.”
Larger hospitals often have no beds available, and the transfer of seriously ill patients is becoming very challenging. As all hospitals do, NRMC has planned for this type of public health emergency and taken every measure to combat its effects. However, limited resources are being pushed to capacity.
NRMC, along with several other Missouri hospitals, are seeking mandatory mask ordinances in the areas they serve.
On Tuesday, Nov. 17, Branstetter sent a request to local officials in Vernon County to institute such an ordinance.
“We are in a public health crisis. We need the people and our leaders to come together and take the CDC guidelines seriously,” Branstetter said.
NRMC encourages the practice of frequent hand hygiene, social distancing of at least 6 feet, and mask wearing in public to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
