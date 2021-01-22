In response to Missouri’s implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination priority Phase 1B, many have inquired to Nevada Regional Medical Center as to when and how individuals might schedule an appointment to be vaccinated.
However, NRMC and most other approved vaccinators in Missouri face a similar challenge in that they have yet to receive any phase 1B vaccine doses from the state.
Although individuals who qualify for Phase 1B vaccination may not be able to schedule an appointment at this time, they are able to request notification when it becomes available to them.
For this purpose, NRMC has launched a vaccine information call center at (417) 448-2120. This line is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by live receptionists.
Individuals also may complete a form online to be added to the notification list at www.nrmchealth.com/vaccine.
Questions about the vaccine may also be emailed to vax@nrmchealth.com.
