The Nevada Regional Medical Center Foundation is preparing for the annual lighting of the Tree of Shining Memories, a holiday tradition which began in 1993 as the Hospice Tree of Shining Memories.
This fundraiser offers the opportunity to dedicate a light to the honor or memory of loved ones who, for whatever reason, will not be gathered together during the holidays.
Each gift of $10 to the NRMC Foundation will purchase a light to be placed on the special trees located on the southeast corner of the Vernon County Courthouse lawn and inside the NRMC hospital lobby.
Names will also be posted by the NRMC lobby tree and listed in a full-page ad in the Saturday, Dec. 26, edition of the Nevada Daily Mail newspaper.
The lighting ceremony will take place in front of the tree on the Nevada square 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, and will include a reading of the list of names and a special song. Traditionally, the lighting ceremony precedes the Nevada Christmas parade. However, with the change of time and location of the parade, that will not be possible this year.
Funds raised through Tree of Shining Memories are designated for the NRMC Endowment Fund. For more information about purchasing a light, contact the Foundation office at (417) 448-3801 or visit www.nrmchealth.com/tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.