After just over a quarter century in his role with all things amog the highway department, Stockton resident Dale Daniels has officially retired from the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Through his years with MoDOT, Daniels held numerous operator and maintenance positions and performed an and all necessary duties depending on the weather, season and scopes of large-scale projects.
Carrying on what was a very storied tenure, Daniels’ father, uncle and cousin all retired from different roles within the local highway deparments in Cedar and neighboring counties — all totaled, the combined family members have well over 100 years of service to the MoDOT between them.
“It was a hard to argue with a job this close to home,” Daniels said of his long-term commitment to the state employer. “It’s hard to argue when you have a job with benefits and don’t have to drive 50 miles one-way to work everyday.”
Discussing his plans to utilize newfound spare time in his new retirement, Daniels said most of his focus will be on family and personal enjoyment.
“We’ve got grandchildren here and in Versailles,” Daniels said. “I’m looking forward to having more time with them, watching their 4-H stuff and just enjoying the family more.”
Noting the current social distancing and coronavirus concerns, Daniels said he was not much for traveling, but shared he had plans to visit specific places in the years ahead.
“There are a few places down south and along the east coast my wife and I would like to see,” Daniels said. “I’ll have a lot more time for projects, chores and family now. I’m looking forward to all of it.”
