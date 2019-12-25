Recently in the “Letter to the Editor” section of the Cedar County Republican I read a delightful letter by a self-described “newbie” to Stockton. In it, Patricia Allwood Hindman extolled the virtues of our city, describing scenes of wildlife, lake life and the pleasures of doing business and living here. Her letter resonated with me because sometimes in the daily routine of city business it is good to be reminded of all the beauty and blessings we are surrounded by.
As I reflect on the past year I am struck by a common theme, and that is the sheer number of people involved in making Stockton a better place. Currently the city has committees that are working on everything from the cemetery, airport, park, arts and transportation.
City aldermen, although elected, put in many hours of volunteer time. This does not include the many city employees and others who work as volunteer firefighters and first-responders. This does not include all the volunteers working on behalf of churches, service organizations and the like. It does not include educators and other school personnel going the extra mile to see all students are learning and have a positive school experience. It does not include all the kindness of neighbors looking in on those in need, or the fundraisers targeting those with specific needs. There are so any opportunities to make a difference and so many do. Stockton is truly a can-do community that supports each other and shares the goodness to all.
I think those new to our city feel the connection and kindness evidenced here. So, thank you Ms. Hindman, for reminding us all of what a great place we live. Thank you for taking the time to write about it and sharing with us.
Yes, Stockton is a well-kept secret; however, we can always make room for another stargazer.
May your fires burn bright and your homes be filled with the joy and love of the season. Merry Christmas from all of us at city hall.
—Mary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.