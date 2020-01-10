Deadline is Jan. 21
The year 2020 is an election year, and the municipal elections of Tuesday, April 6, will soon be upon Cedar County voters, although the names which will appear on the ballot have yet to be determined, because no would-be candidates have filed to run as of Monday, Jan. 6.
“No, no one has filed yet; I’m shocked,” Cedar County clerk Heather York said. York’s office is responsible for conducting all elections in the county.
York added filings for April typically do not come in until after later in the filing period, which opened Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, and continues through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Offices to be contested include:
•Three seats on the Stockton R-I school board, each for a three-year term.
•Three seats on the El Dorado Springs R-II school board, each for a three-year term.
•Stockton city mayor and aldermen for north and south wards, each for a two-year term.
•Two seats on the El Dorado Springs city council, each for a three-year term.
•Three seats on the Jerico Springs board of trustees, each for a two-year term.
•Two seats on the Umber View Heights board of trustees, each for a year term.
•One seat each for Districts 1 and 4 on the Cedar County Ambulance Board, each for a three-year term.
•One seat each for special road district commissioner in 15 different districts, each for a three-year term.
•One seat for District 5 on the El Dorado Springs public water supply board, for a three-year term.
•One seat each for Sub-Districts 3 and 4 of the Jerico Springs consolidated water supply board, for a three-year term.
Candidates for the ambulance board and road commissioner must file in the Cedar County clerk’s office. School board candidates must file in the superintendent’s office of their school district. Municipal candidates must file with the city or village clerk of their town. Water district candidates must file in their local water district office.
With the exception of the Stockton mayor and aldermen and El Dorado council races, if the number of candidates who file does not exceed the number of available seats, the race will not appear on the ballot and the candidates who file will be declared automatically elected.
