Snow to board: First day “really good”
In a Wednesday, Aug. 21, meeting otherwise devoted to routine business, the Stockton R-I school board made no progress on a plan to relocate the dugouts of the high school baseball field. Vice-president Dianna Saathoff chaired the meeting with president Bill Crabtree absent. Eddie Johnson, Dave Steinmuller, Phyllis Rutledge, Michelle Pate and Billy Bruce also attended.
The board asked maintenance supervisor Rod Barnes in July to solicit quotes from area contractors on a plan to tear down the existing bench areas from Tiger Field, pour new concrete footings further down both foul lines and construct new dugouts to allow for more bleacher seating near home plate. Barnes reported only one real bid of $32,000 was received from an unidentified contractor, much higher than the $15,000 or so Barnes initially estimated.
Bruce suggested a legal notice for bids be advertised to see if there were any interested contractors not previously contacted. Barnes said he would have informal drawings made for would-be bidders.
In other board action...
Season athletic passes worth $75 for families, $25 for adults or $15 for students were authorized. The passes are good for all Stockton home games except for tournaments and postseason.
Superintendent Shannon Snow was appointed as the district’s homeless coordinator and liaison for the Missouri Division of Human Services.
The board adopted the standard of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for the district’s special education compliance plan consistent.
All motions passed on 6-0 votes.
In administrative reports, Snow called the first day of school Tuesday, Aug. 13, “really good,” noting few unexpected problems. The first-day total enrollment of 1,053 students, including preschoolers, is an increase from last year.
High school principal Mike Postlewait said Friday, Aug. 30, is scheduled to be a combined club meeting day, where students can place their memberships in the school’s 34 clubs and extracurricular organizations. A school mixer and pep assembly for the first football game of the season will occur the same day.
Postlewait also reported 821 downloads of the school’s Thrillshare app. Middle school principal Robert Bolte added he planned to have his staff develop teacher pages for the app. Saathoff questioned why more staff, particularly coaches, were not using the app more and were instead using Remind to communicate with players and parents. Postlewait said Remind was easier to use to notify contacts about practices and games.
Bolte said the middle school will have a teen outreach program coordinated by counselor Stefanie Eslinger. The program will have students participate in community projects.
Dr. Doug Crawford, elementary principal, said the walk-in procedure implemented last year still is being used and is working well.
Special education director Marisia Stevens said 156 students were enrolled in special education this year.
The next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the superintendent’s office.
