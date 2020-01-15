The anticipation is over and the 2020 Cedar County Republican New Year’s baby has officially arrived.
Making his first worldly appearance at 12:42 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, Milo Alpheus Wallen, was born to lifelong Stockton residents Brent and Jasa Wallen.
Proud mother Jasa said Milo’s delivery was uncomplicated and the birth was “as smooth as it could’ve been.”
Father Brent is an Emergency Medical Technician with Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, where he works on one of several Polk County ambulance units and Jasa is a stay-at-home mother.
When asked about future family plans or potential future additions, Brent chuckled and offered a humorous response.
“Well, Jasa seems to have plans for more, so we’ll see,” Brent said with a grin.
Surprised they were the first ones to claim the yearly contest winning spot, both Brent and Jasa said they simply thought someone would have claimed the honors since it was already more than a week into the new year.
The duo collectively said and they look forward to having some local fun while tracking down and securing their winnings provided by a host of area businesses and organizations.
