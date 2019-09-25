With about a month’s worth of education under their belts, new Stockton teachers introduced themselves to the R-I school board during the panel’s regular meeting Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the office of Superintendent Shannon Snow.
Ashton Daniels, Whitney Bays, Madi Frieze, Danielle Romine, Angela Ingram, Stephanie Eslinger, Janica Koontz, Alex Allen, Melissa Kerr, Julia Bingham, Greg O’Connor, Toby Wurtz and Stacy Wurtz told board members what classes they taught and shared some interesting facts. Jeremie and Tara Akins were unable to attend.
The board approved numerous policy additions and updates in such areas as sexual abuse awareness training, volunteers, school visitors, admission and withdrawal, admission of non-tuition students, reporting student abuse, early childhood attendance, employment procedures, professional development, group insurance benefits and construction contracts and bidding. The policies passed unanimously, with Bill Crabtree, Dianna Saathoff, Eddie Johnson, Phyllis Rutledge, Michele Pate and Billy Bruce all voting in favor. A policy item on the 2020-21 school year was tabled when a clerical error was detected.
Elsewhere, Eslinger reported on the Teen Outreach Program, which meets each Wednesday and has around 22 students attending regularly.
Kay Vann of Alpha House spoke on the advice she gives to students regarding teen sex and sexually transmitted diseases. She said she advises students to save sex until after marriage, because of the physical, emotional and financial risks which come with premarital sex.
“I teach them how to make healthy choices for their life,” Vann said. “My message is often contrary to what society tells and encourages our students to do. I want to teach students what and how to set healthy boundaries for their life and relationships, and enhance the relationship between student and parent when the topic is often difficult or awkward to talk about.”
Maintenance supervisor Rod Barnes showed drawings of proposed updates to the baseball field, including moving the benches about 25 feet further down the foul lines. No action was taken, as several board members wanted to know what other schools who have recently built ballfields have done.
By a 7-0 vote, the board approved the purchase of a 2017 Thomas-built school bus with approximately 30,000 miles on it for $59,000. The board had previously approved a bus purchase to replace the one crashed into in May, but the dealer mistakenly sold the bus to another school before Stockton could take possession.
High school principal Mike Postlewait reported the English Department attended the Renaissance Festival in Kansas City, with honor roll members admitted free. He also talked about the spring ACT test and reminded the board they usually pay once for junior class members to take the test. He said about 60 juniors will take the test this year. The board approved a motion to pay for the test.
Elementary principal Doug Crawford said the new fencing at the town campus is working well to keep visitors outside and directed to the main doors where they are checked in at the offices.
Curriculum director Sarah Cox said this year’s MAP test results hopefully will be arriving soon, which would be much earlier than was the case a year ago.
The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, in Snow’s office.
