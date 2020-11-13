A new afternoon course of Tai Chi for arthritis will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, on Zoom, courtesy of the Learning Connection.
Care Connection for Aging Services began the online Learning Connection to offer older adults opportunities to participate in programs from the safety and comfort of their own preferred space.
The new session of Tai Chi is meant for beginners and will take participants through all the motions in a slow, methodical manner.
Stacey Gilkeson, one of the certified Tai Chi instructors for Care Connection, said she noticed a marked improvement in her balance after about four months of twice weekly classes of Tai Chi online.
“There is a cool-down exercise to stand on tip toes, and I noticed I can do that much better than when I began,” lifestyle program manager Gilkeson said. “Also, I can stand on one foot for a really long time, and I used to not be able to do that. We encourage people to continue after the eight-week class to see these improvements.” The agency also offers an ongoing class.
Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese meditation exercise that features slow, precise movements. The class has proven to improve balance, mobility, strength and flexibility. It’s known to decrease pain and help prevent falls.
Registration is required by calling (800) 748-7826 or email information@goaging.org. Care Connection for Aging Services serves 21 locations in 13 western and central Missouri counties, including Cedar. The mission is to provide opportunities for positive aging experiences. To learn more, call (800) 748-7826 or visit www.goaging.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.